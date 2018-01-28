Russian police raid offices of Putin critic
Police officers have entered the Moscow offices of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and searched members of staff.

The raid, which took place on Sunday, coincided with nationwide protests by Mr Navalny's supporters who are calling for a boycott of the upcoming presidential election.

