Johnson challenges opponents of Iran deal

Boris Johnson challenges opponents of Iran nuclear deal
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has challenged the US to show there is a better alternative to the nuclear deal with Iran.
Speaking in Brussels alongside his Iranian and European counterparts, Mr Johnson said the deal, known as the JCPOA, was the best way of preventing Iran from acquiring a military nuclear capability.
US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the agreement.
11 Jan 2018
