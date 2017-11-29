Spain's Europe minister, Jorge Toledo, has said his country "backs its Republic of Ireland friends" on the question of a post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

He said Irish colleagues had told him they needed greater assurances on the border and that he trusts them on this matter and told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he thought they could get an agreement soon.

The Irish government has said Brexit trade deal talks should not proceed until there is a firm commitment to preventing a "hard" Irish border.

