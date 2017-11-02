‘European leaders are wrong’ on Catalonia

Video

A senior figure in the Republican Left of Catalonia party, which was part of the independence coalition, has said that European leaders should see what is happening in Catalonia as an opportunity, not a threat.

“Europe was founded on democracy, and in the aftermath of the Second World War it was the ballot box and not the bullet which prevailed,” Alfred Bosch told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News and the BBC News channel on Thursday, 2 November 2017, or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).