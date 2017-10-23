Macron's dog interrupts meeting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nemo makes a splash 😳

Nemo, Emmanuel Macron's labrador-griffon cross, certainly knows how to make an exit.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Oct 2017