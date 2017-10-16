Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scene of Malta blogger car bomb attack
A prominent blogger in Malta, who had accused the island's government of corruption, has died in a car bomb attack, police say.
Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was reportedly killed when the car she was driving exploded after she left her home in Bidnija, near Mosta.
16 Oct 2017
