Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tens of thousands attend political rallies over Catalonia
Tens of thousands of people in Madrid and Barcelona attended political rallies on Saturday.
Campaigners have waved flags and called for Spanish unity on the streets of Madrid.
Others dressed in white elsewhere, including in the Catalan city of Barcelona, to urge political dialogue between the central and regional governments.
-
07 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-41537728/tens-of-thousands-attend-political-rallies-over-cataloniaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window