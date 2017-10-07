Thousands attend Spanish unity rallies
Tens of thousands of people in Madrid and Barcelona attended political rallies on Saturday.

Campaigners have waved flags and called for Spanish unity on the streets of Madrid.

Others dressed in white elsewhere, including in the Catalan city of Barcelona, to urge political dialogue between the central and regional governments.

