Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique
Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique at football training

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique faced jeers and whistles from Spain fans at a training session before Friday's World Cup qualifier against Albania in Alicante.

Fans chanted "Get out!" at the centre-back

He supported Sunday's Catalan independence referendum, which Spain declared illegal.

Many Catalans are angry about police violence during the vote.

  • 03 Oct 2017
