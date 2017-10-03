Catalonia student explains why he supports independence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalonia student on why he now supports independence

Mauro Castro Soler, 23, explains why recent events in Catalonia have led him to support the independence campaign.

The philosophy graduate from Villanova la Geltru was speaking at an anti-police protest in Barcelona.

  • 03 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Thousands protest Spanish police violence