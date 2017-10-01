Catalan anthem rings out at rally

Media player
Catalan referendum: Hundreds sing anthem at Barcelona rally
Hundreds of Catalans rally in Barcelona, singing the anthem of Catalonia.
The gathering follows a day of violent clashes with Spanish police who have attempted to seize ballot papers and block polling stations. Spain's constitutional court ruled that the independence referendum was illegal.
01 Oct 2017
