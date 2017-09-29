Media player
Barcelona tractor convoy backs Catalan independence
Dozens of tractors have gathered in Barcelona, in a show of support ahead of Sunday's Catalan independence referendum.
Spain's government insists that the planned vote is illegal and will not go ahead.
29 Sep 2017
