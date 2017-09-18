Media player
Aftermath of deadly Romania storm
A powerful storm in western Romania has killed eight people and injured at least 67, officials say.
Most of the victims were in and around the city of Timisoara, where winds of up to 100km/h (60mph) brought down trees and tore off roofs.
18 Sep 2017
