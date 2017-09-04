Tears of joy as Syrian family reunited
Video

Emotional moment Syrian family reunited after two years apart

Twelve-year-old Saif lost a leg in a bomb attack in Syria. The BBC filmed the moment he saw his father for the first time in two years.

Video produced by Daniel South.

  • 04 Sep 2017
