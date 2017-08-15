High winds as wildfires burn in Greece

Media player
Greece wildfires made worse by high winds
High winds are hampering efforts in Greece to extinguish wildfires near the capital Athens.
Fires on the coast in the western Peloponnese and the Ionian island of Zakynthos have forced some residents from their homes.
15 Aug 2017
