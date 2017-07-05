Moscow's clean up cruise
In recent weeks Moscow has been battered by gale force winds and storms that have uprooted trees and filled the Russian capital's river with debris. But the authorities say they're managing to keep the city’s river clean - thanks to Moscow's fleet of Russian-built refuse collection boats. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg waited for a sunny day…and went on board.

