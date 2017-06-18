Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portugal forest fire: Survivor Gareth Roberts on escaping the flames
A forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people.
Briton Gareth Roberts thought he would die in the Portugal fire - but was saved by a kind stranger. He told the BBC how he survived.
-
18 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-40319392/portugal-forest-fire-survivor-gareth-roberts-on-escaping-the-flamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window