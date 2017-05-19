Video

The authorities in Sweden have dropped their seven year investigation into a rape allegation against the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr Assange still faces arrest by the UK police over breaking his bail conditions, if he ever leaves Ecuador's embassy in London. He has lived there since 2012, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden and the USA.

Julian Knowles QC is an expert in extradition law and explains to BBC Radio 4's World at One that if he is not arrested once he leaves the embassy, the Americans will have "to move swiftly" if they still want to prosecute him, as he will be a free man and "able to go anywhere in the world that he can lawfully go".