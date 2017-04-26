Turkish MP defends further mass arrests

Video

Turkey says a movement loyal to US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen organised a July 2016 plot to bring down President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tens of thousands of people the government suspects of links to the Gulenist movement have previously been arrested.

In the most recent operation a list of 3,224 people had been compiled for questioning.

Ravza Kavakci is an MP for the governing Justice and Development Party.