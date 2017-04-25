Media player
Searching for the elusive Iberian wolf
Tino Garcia pioneered wolf tours in the province of Palencia, northern Spain.
The Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) was almost hunted to extinction in the 1970s, but a failing economy forced people to move away from the area and the wolf population started to climb.
The tours are helping to bring money and jobs to the area. But the rising wolf population does bring new challenges for the few remaining shepherds living nearby.
The BBC Travel Show's Christa Larwood finds out more.
Wolf photography: Tino Garcia
-
25 Apr 2017
