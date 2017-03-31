Timmermans: 'You honour your commitments'
EU's Frans Timmermans: 'You honour your commitments'

Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, tells BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler that no-one, on any side, has "come to terms with the complexity" of the Brexit negotiations ahead.

  • 31 Mar 2017
