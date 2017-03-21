Van Gogh paintings back after 14 years

Media player
Stolen Van Gogh paintings back at museum after 14 years
The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam is displaying two works by the Dutch painter that were stolen from it in 2002.
The works, Sea View at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church at Nuenen, were found by Italian police at a mafia-owned house in southern Italy last September.
The BBC's Anna Holligan is at the museum.
