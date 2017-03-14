Tributes paid to Irish coastguard helicopter pilot who died after a crash off the coast of Mayo
Irish coastguard helicopter pilot was 'popular figure'

An Irish coastguard search and rescue manager has paid tribute to a helicopter pilot who died after a crash off the coast of Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after she was found in a critical condition.

A search is continuing for her three colleagues who are still missing.

Gerard O'Flynn said Captain Fitzpatrick was "hugely experienced" and a "popular figure".

