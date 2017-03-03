Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The drones tracking wealthy officials
Campaigners in Ukraine are using drones to try to expose corruption.
They film the properties of public officials who they believe are inexplicably wealthy.
However, some say they are breaching people’s privacy and labelling people as corrupt without proof.
Tom Burridge reports.
-
03 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window