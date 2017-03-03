Can drones fight corruption?
Video

The drones tracking wealthy officials

Campaigners in Ukraine are using drones to try to expose corruption.

They film the properties of public officials who they believe are inexplicably wealthy.

However, some say they are breaching people’s privacy and labelling people as corrupt without proof.

Tom Burridge reports.

  • 03 Mar 2017
