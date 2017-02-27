Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shrine to Russian opposition leader Nemtsov removed
Less than a day after thousands marched in Moscow to honour opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, a makeshift memorial was removed by city cleaners from the bridge where he was shot dead.
Police took away volunteer guards protecting the memorial.
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and strong critic of President Vladimir Putin, was killed two years ago today, Monday.
A statement from the Moscow mayor's office said the flowers, photos and other commemorative items at the spot had "created a safety hazard" for pedestrians on the bridge.
27 Feb 2017
