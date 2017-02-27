Video

Less than a day after thousands marched in Moscow to honour opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, a makeshift memorial was removed by city cleaners from the bridge where he was shot dead.

Police took away volunteer guards protecting the memorial.

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and strong critic of President Vladimir Putin, was killed two years ago today, Monday.

A statement from the Moscow mayor's office said the flowers, photos and other commemorative items at the spot had "created a safety hazard" for pedestrians on the bridge.