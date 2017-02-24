Media player
Why is it hard to say 'no' in Turkey?
Campaigning has begun in Turkey for a referendum in April on changing the constitution.
The reforms would boost the powers of President Erdogan. In the run-up, those pushing for a ‘no vote’, against the change, are finding some problems getting their message across.
The BBC's Mark Lowen has found that in today’s Turkey, you can say everything but the word 'no’.
24 Feb 2017
