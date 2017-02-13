Riots in Paris after police 'rape' case

Media player
Riots against police in Paris suburbs after 'rape' case
French police say that 11 people have been arrested after violence broke out in the Parisian suburb of Argenteuil on Sunday night.
Rioters were protesting against an alleged rape of a young black man by police.
13 Feb 2017
