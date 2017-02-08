Media player
Navalny ballot access a 'political decision'
Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been found guilty of embezzlement and handed a five-year suspended sentence.
Mr Navalny, who had planned to run for president next year against Vladimir Putin, has been a long-standing anti-corruption campaigner and critic of the Russian authorities.
Leonid Volkov was Mr Navalny's campaign manager when he stood for mayor of Moscow in 2013. He told the World Tonight the decision to grant Alexei Navalny permission to run in the election "is not a legal decision, it’s a political decision".
08 Feb 2017
