Romania protesters demand more
About 500,000 demonstrators rallied across Romania on Sunday, despite the government revoking a controversial decree that had fuelled their discontent.
The left-wing government earlier scrapped the bill, which would have shielded many politicians from prosecution for corruption.
But protesters remain dissatisfied about a revised version of the bill which will now be put to parliament.
BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports from Bucharest.
06 Feb 2017
