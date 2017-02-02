Media player
'I think Fillon has to step down'
French centre-right presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, who had been widely tipped to be the country's next leader, is facing a widening investigation into payments made to family members.
Mr Fillon, a former prime minister, denies wrongdoing amid allegations he paid his wife, Penelope Fillon, hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds for work she may not have done.
02 Feb 2017
