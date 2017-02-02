'I think Fillon has to step down'

Watch: Francois Fillon caught up in scandal
French centre-right presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, who had been widely tipped to be the country's next leader, is facing a widening investigation into payments made to family members.

Mr Fillon, a former prime minister, denies wrongdoing amid allegations he paid his wife, Penelope Fillon, hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds for work she may not have done.

