BBC joins locals in frozen river dip
Video

BBC reporter joins locals in icy river dip

People in Kiev have been bathing in the frozen Dnipro river to celebrate Epiphany.

It is when Orthodox Christian countries, like Ukraine, mark the baptism of Christ.

The BBC’s Tom Burridge went into the water, which is blessed by local priests.

  • 20 Jan 2017
