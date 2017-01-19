Putin spokesman denies US election hack

Video

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has told the BBC that neither the Russian government nor the president himself were involved in hacking to influence the 2016 US election result.

Speaking exclusively to Hardtalk, Dmitry Peskov added that Russia suffered “hundreds and thousands of cyberattacks every day” emanating from the West.

