The house that YouTube built

Cara Brookins constructed a house for her family after leaving an abusive relationship, despite having no experience of building.

She used YouTube videos to learn the basics of construction, and had to complete the job within nine months due to the terms of her construction loan.

Cara says that the project was particularly challenging as she was still in a full-time job, but that the end result was worth the effort.

Picture: Cara Brookins' house under construction. Credit: Cara Brookins