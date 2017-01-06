British doctors' snowy journey to Syria

Video

A team of British doctors led by Dr Rola Hallam and journalist Paul Conroy has travelled to the Syria/Turkey border with a convoy filled with medical supplies.

Aid workers plan to use the equipment to set up a children's hospital near Aleppo.

Rola Hallam made a video blog of the journey. She arrived at the border on 23 December. The lorry arrived a few days later, on 2 January.