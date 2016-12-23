A return to the Cold War?
In the new year Nato is beefing up it’s presence in Europe in response to what the alliance says is Russian aggression following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The BBC’s defence correspondent Jonathan Beale has travelled to Latvia - where some of the 4,000 troops will be based to discover if the Baltic states are the frontline in a new cold war.

