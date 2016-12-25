The town where Gorbachev grew up
Monday 26 December marks 25 years since the Soviet Union collapsed, following the resignation of Mikhail Gorbachev.

Admired in the West for ending the Cold War without bloodshed, many Russians still blame Mr Gorbachev for the loss of an empire. Sarah Rainsford has been to his hometown to find out how people there feel, a quarter of a century on.

