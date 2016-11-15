2015: Ulyukayev on corruption in Russia

Video

Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been accused of taking a bribe to endorse a state takeover.

In a 2015 interview, he told BBC HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur that corruption was a challenge for economic growth, for social stability and the political development of the country, but the Russian economy was also experiencing increased levels of transparency.

Russia's main anti-corruption body, the Investigative Committee (SK), said Mr Ulyukayev received a payment of $2m (£1.6m).

Mr Ulyukayev is the highest-ranking Russian official held since the 1991 coup attempt in what was then the USSR.

The SK said he had "threatened" to create obstacles for Rosneft's operations when it took a 50% stake in another state oil company, Bashneft.

The minister pleaded not guilty to the bribe charge and saw his arrest as "an act of provocation against a state official", his lawyer said.