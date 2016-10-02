Media player
Many injured in cafe in Malaga gas blast
More than 70 people have been injured, four seriously, in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak near the southern Spanish city of Malaga.
The blast happened in La Bohemia cafe in the town of Velez-Malaga during a local festival.
02 Oct 2016
