Many injured in cafe in Malaga gas blast
More than 70 people have been injured, four seriously, in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak near the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

The blast happened in La Bohemia cafe in the town of Velez-Malaga during a local festival.

  • 02 Oct 2016