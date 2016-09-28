MH17 Investigators release phone-taps

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MH17: Prosecutors release intercepted phone calls
International prosecutors investigating the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 say the missile that hit the plane was brought in from Russia, and was fired from territory controlled by Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine.
Prosecutors said intercepted phone calls showed pro-Russian rebels had called for a Buk missile launcher to be deployed.
-
28 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-37499811/mh17-prosecutors-release-intercepted-phone-callsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window