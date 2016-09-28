MH17 Investigators release phone-taps
MH17: Prosecutors release intercepted phone calls

International prosecutors investigating the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 say the missile that hit the plane was brought in from Russia, and was fired from territory controlled by Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine.

Prosecutors said intercepted phone calls showed pro-Russian rebels had called for a Buk missile launcher to be deployed.

