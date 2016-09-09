Mont Blanc tourists rescued from cable car
Tourists who spent the night suspended in the air after a cable car system broke down in the French Alps have been successfully brought down to earth.

Sixty-five other people were evacuated by helicopter late on Thursday before the rescue operation had to be suspended when night fell and clouds hampered visibility.

