Stuntman rides unicycle on massive chimney in Romania.
A unicyclist has been performing stunts on top of a chimney in Romania that is 250m high - one of the tallest structures in the city of Targu Jiu.
Flaviu Cernescu, who was not wearing a safety harness, filmed the stunt with a friend and posted it on his YouTube channel.
31 Aug 2016
