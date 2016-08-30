Media player
Trans-Siberian Trump: Passengers on Russian rail talk US politics
BBC Pop Up travelled across Russia via the Trans-Siberian Railway and asked fellow passengers about what they thought about the US presidential election - and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.
Video by Matt Danzico
30 Aug 2016
