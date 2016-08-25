Video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers took to the stage in Belfast on Thursday night to play a sold-out gig in front of about 25,000 fans.

Chad Smith, the drummer behind hits such as By The Way, Under The Bridge and Californication, told BBC News NI reporter Peter Coulter that the group were excited to be back in the city.

"It's beautiful weather, we're excited to play our show and it's going to be a rip-roaring time of exciting rock music this evening," he said.

Smith also praised the "incredible" Irish crowds and spoke about how he doesn't get nervous before a show.