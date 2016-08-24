Media player
Graves of Parndorf migrant victims in Austria
Most of the bodies of the migrant victims found at Parndorf in Austria have been returned to their families, but 15 have been buried in Vienna.
Thirteen were buried at the Muslim cemetery at Liesing and all have the same date on their tombstones, 27 August 2015.
24 Aug 2016
