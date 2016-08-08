'No one should be left to die at sea'
Libya migrants rescued by MSF ship

The Mediterranean Sea has developed the reputation of being the world's most dangerous crossing.

It's thought more than 3,000 people have died in the water there this year.

The charity MSF works to prevent further deaths.

