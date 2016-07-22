Media player
Munich mall shooting: Special forces deployed
Several people have been shot dead in a shooting at a shopping centre in the German city of Munich, police say.
A big operation is under way. Police are telling people to stay at home and avoid the streets.
Lena Deutsch is a reporter for Bavarian Radio in Munich.
22 Jul 2016
