'Many killed' in Italy train crash near Bari
Twenty people have been killed and dozens more hurt in a head-on collision involving two passenger trains in southern Italy, reports say.
The two trains were on a single-track line at the time of the crash, between the coastal towns of Bari and Barletta.
Emergency services are trying to free passengers from the wrecked carriages near the town of Andria.
12 Jul 2016
