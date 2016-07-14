Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italian mayor welcomes migrants to his town
Salvatore Fuda, mayor of the small Italian town of Gioiosa Ionica, has joined a financial scheme run by the government to help local migrants.
The migrants are provided with fake money to spend in the town's shops, which is a boost to the local economy.
Mr Fuda told the BBC World Service: "We want to take our share of responsibility for what happens in the world, We need to treat these people as humans and respect their dignity, so it's an ethical choice rather than a political, civil or social one."
-
14 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window