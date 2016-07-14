Video

Salvatore Fuda, mayor of the small Italian town of Gioiosa Ionica, has joined a financial scheme run by the government to help local migrants.

The migrants are provided with fake money to spend in the town's shops, which is a boost to the local economy.

Mr Fuda told the BBC World Service: "We want to take our share of responsibility for what happens in the world, We need to treat these people as humans and respect their dignity, so it's an ethical choice rather than a political, civil or social one."