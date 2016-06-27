Iceland fans in Nice
England v Iceland: Pre-match optimism

England and Iceland fans have been basking in the sun in Nice, ahead of the Euro 2016 match at the Stade de Nice.

With a party atmosphere replacing the security concerns that followed England fans in Marseille, both sets of supporters have been talking about the game.

