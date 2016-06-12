Media player
Meet Monique, the hen sailing around the world
A two-year-old hen named Monique is proving to be an online star - as she travels the world on board a sailing boat.
Owned by French sailor Guirec Soudee, she has travelled with him across the Atlantic, around the Caribbean and is now in Greenland.
She has taken to life at sea with few problems - and has since become the star of Guirec's Facebook and Instagram feeds.
All footage courtesy of Guirec Soudee
12 Jun 2016
