Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inventor showcases 'two-minute' hoverboard in Paris
Canadian inventor Alexandru Duru has been showing the hoverboard he designed and built to audiences in Paris.
-
04 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-36452739/inventor-showcases-two-minute-hoverboard-in-parisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window